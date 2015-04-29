* Riksbank holds rates in surprise move, to buy bonds
By Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson
STOCKHOLM, April 29 Sweden's central bank kept
its lending rates on hold on Wednesday after signs of an uptick
in inflation and stronger economic growth, surprising markets
which had expected a further cut into negative territory.
The Riksbank expanded bond buying and pushed monetary
tightening further into the future, but left the key repo rate
at -0.25 percent, welcome news for Swedish banks which had
started to complain that ultra-loose monetary policy could put
financial stability at risk.
Sweden is battling a deflationary threat just as it enjoys
one of Europe's strongest growth rates, accompanied by concerns
about a housing bubble and one of the region's highest household
debts. This poses a dilemma for central bankers.
"The expansionary monetary policy is having a positive
impact on the Swedish economy and inflation has begun to rise,
the Riksbank said in a statement.
Data showed inflation picked up slightly in March - the
second month in a row when headline prices increased on an
annual basis and a better result than the Riksbank had expected
while economy grew at 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter, the
fastest pace in more than three years.
Swedish banks have seen interest rate margins come under
pressure from negative rates, first introduced by the Riksbank
in March.
"We believe the negative rate overshoots the target and may
even jeopardise growth and productivity," Swedbank CEO Michael
Wolf said, calling for more investment in housing and other
measures including requiring Swedes to repay mortgage capital.
But in the first quarter, banks were largely compensated as
customers sought more hedging and risk management services due
to market volatility.
Both Handelsbanken and Nordea beat market
expectations when they reported earlier on Wednesday. Nordea's
operating profit rose to 1.41 billion euros while Handelsbanken
came in at 4.96 billion Swedish crowns ($590 million).
Still, Nordea's shares fell around 3 percent on Wednesday,
with worries trading income was not stable enough.
"It's not something you can count on in the next quarter,"
said Anderas Hakansson, banking analyst at Exane BNP Paribas.
"The Handelsbanken report, on the other hand, was strong
throughout," he added.
For a graphic on Swedish repo rate and inflation: link.reuters.com/jef24s
For a graphic Swedish GDP growth: link.reuters.com/ryv82whttp://link.reuters.com/pur65s
KEEPING THE POWDER DRY
Banks may still face a further rate cut, especially if the
crown strengthens. Average yearly inflation in 2015 is forecast
at only 0.3 percent. The Riksbank itself said it was "highly
prepared" to be more expansionary if necessary - including in
between regular policy meetings.
"They try to keep the powder dry and to take other measures
and to give confidence to the market that it still has the
arsenal to do more to weaken the currency," said Elisabeth
Andreae, an economist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
Complicating matters for the Riksbank is the Swedish crown,
which strengthened sharply after Wednesday's rate decision
. The bank is worried a strong crown will subdue
inflation expectations as key wage national negotiations begin.
"It is a balancing act," Nordea CEO Christian Clausen told
Reuters. "The Swedish economy has no need for negative interest
rates but if they don't do anything, we might see the crown
strengthen and inflation fall."
"You have to find the way precisely between Europe and the
Swedish economy. The Swedish economy suggests the need for
higher interest rates and Europe suggests lower rates."
Other central banks have also had extremely loose monetary
policy but may start to tighten. The Bank of England is moving
closer to rate hikes and the U.S. Federal Reserve is also seen
tightening policy even though inflation remains stubbornly low.
While keeping rates on hold, the Riskbank said it would buy
40 billion to 50 billion crowns' ($4.7 billion-$5.91 billion) of
government bonds on top of ongoing 40 billion crowns of
purchases.
The bank warned about household debt, calling on authorities
to do more. Efforts to rein in the housing market were hit this
month when courts blocked the Financial Supervisory Authority's
attempt to force Swedes to pay capital on mortgages.
($1 = 8.4606 Swedish crowns)
