* Rate cut bigger than expected

* Riksbank pushes back forecast for first tightening

* Swedish crown hits four-month low vs euro (Adds analyst comment, crown reaction)

By Simon Johnson and Daniel Dickson

STOCKHOLM, Oct 28 Sweden's central bank cut interest rates more than expected to zero on Tuesday to ward off prolonged deflation risk, and said it would delay tightening policy until the middle of 2016.

Like the neighbouring euro zone, Sweden is grappling with persistently low inflation and wants to avoid slipping into a deflation spiral that would hit the economy as falling prices would encourage consumers to delay purchases.

The central bank's dovish message sent the Swedish crown to a four-year low against the dollar and to a four-month low against the euro.

Economists have accused the central bank of being behind the curve for years as inflation has undershot a 2 percent target, arguing rate setters have been too focused on worries about household debts rather than deflation risk.

Tuesday's decision was the first rate change since July.

"The Swedish economy is relatively strong and economic activity is continuing to improve. But inflation is too low," the Riksbank said in a statement.

None of the 13 analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the repo rate would be cut as far as to zero, which is below rates in the euro zone whose economy is in much weaker shape than Sweden's.

The consensus was for a cut to 0.10 percent.

While inflation pressures are almost non-existent, Sweden's economy is picking up and the bank raised its growth forecast for this year, although it downgraded next year's outlook slightly.

With the Riksbank playing catch up, rates are now below the level they were in 2009 at the height of the global financial crisis when the Swedish economy contracted by more than 5 percent.

The bank pushed back when it will raise rates, saying it would take longer for inflation to reach 2 percent.

FASTER GROWTH THIS YEAR

The Riksbank has cut rates steadily from a peak of 2.0 percent at the end of 2011 as the weak euro zone economy hit Sweden's key export sector.

The Swedish economy is picking up speed again and the central bank said it expects an expansion of 1.9 percent this year, against 1.7 percent previously, and 2.7 percent in 2015, versus a previous forecast of 3.0 percent.

At the same time, rising household borrowing and real estate prices threaten longer-term economic stability.

But inflation is far below the Riksbank's target -- and if the central bank does not act, it risks undermining confidence in its inflation goal.

In September, consumer prices fell 0.4 percent from a year earlier. On an underlying basis -- the measure preferred by the Riksbank and economists to judge whether an economy is in deflation -- prices rose 0.3 percent in September.

"The broad downturn in inflation and the repeated downward revisions to the inflation forecast imply that underlying inflationary pressures are very low and lower than previously assessed," the central bank said.

With rate cuts exhausted, the next step for the Riksbank would be unconventional measures such as offering cheap long-term loans to banks and private sector asset purchases, as the European Central Bank has done.

"There certainly is a risk for unconventional measures," Knut Hallberg, economist at Swedbank said. "But they will be hesitant to do that since the credit channel works so well and home prices are increasing."

Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves would not rule out unconventional measures but said the Riksbank did not see they would be necessary.

The bank warned again of the urgent need to deal with risks posed by high household debt.

"Reducing the risks requires measures aimed directly at household demand for credit," the central bank said. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Susan Fenton)