(Adds details)
By Simon Johnson and Daniel Dickson
STOCKHOLM, April 29 Sweden's central bank kept
its rates on hold at -0.25 percent on Wednesday, surprising
markets which had expected a cut, but expanded its asset
purchase programme and said it stood ready to do more to support
inflation at short notice if needed.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a rate cut to -0.35
percent and further bond purchases of up to 50 billion crowns.
The Riksbank has slashed interest rates to historic lows
following two years of flat or falling prices.
But it signalled it may now have done enough as the threat
of deflation recedes and growth - expected to top 3 percent this
year - picks up whiles worries about a red-hot housing market
have increased.
The Swedish crown strengthened sharply after the decision.
"The expansionary monetary policy is having a positive
impact on the Swedish economy and inflation has begun to rise,"
the Riksbank said in a statement.
But it also said it would buy 40 billion to 50 billion
crowns' ($4.7 billion-$5.91 billion) worth of government bonds
on top of an ongoing programme of 40 billion crowns of
purchases.
Furthermore, the Riksbank said it was "highly prepared to
make monetary policy even more expansionary if necessary, even
between the ordinary monetary policy meetings."
SEB analyst Olle Holmgren said there was still a chance the
Riksbank would cut rates further.
The Riksbank took rates negative in February and cut again
in March at an unscheduled meeting, concerned that a stronger
crown would smother price rises.
The move succeeded in weakening the crown while data showed
inflation picked up slightly in March - the second month in a
row when headline prices increased on an annual basis and a
better result than the Riksbank had expected.
Nevertheless, analysts had expected the Riksbank to continue
to cut rates to underline its intention to reaching its 2
percent inflation target and to counteract pressure on the crown
from the European Central Bank's 60 billion euro-a-month
quantitative easing programme.
The ECB and Riksbank's commitment to ultra-loose policy
highlights differences among global central banks with the Bank
of England moving closer to rate hikes despite the prospect of
falling prices in the coming months and the U.S. Federal Reserve
also seen tightening policy later this year - possibly in
September - even though inflation remains stubbornly low.
($1 = 8.4606 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by
Alistair Scrutton)