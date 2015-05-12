(Adds details) * Swedish headline inflation -0.2 pct year-on-year * Market and central bank expected +0.2 pct * Riksbank minutes show readiness to do more at any time STOCKHOLM, May 12 Swedish prices surprisingly fell in April due in part to fuel costs and low interest rates, putting pressure on the central bank to cut rates further into negative territory. Swedish consumer prices were down 0.2 percent from the same month last year in April while underlying inflation, which strips out interest rate effects, was under expectations at 0.7 percent. Analysts on average expected headline prices to increase by 0.2 percent year-on-year in a Reuters poll while underlying inflation was seen at 0.9 percent. The central bank had the same forecast as the polled analysts on headline inflation but had expected underlying CPIF inflation to come in at 1.0 percent. "The next meeting on Monday will be very exciting, we have a hard time believing that they will not act," Roger Josefsson, chief economist for Sweden at Danske Markets said. "We expect that they will do something on Monday and we already had a forecast for a 10 basis points cut, but it may be more than that," Josefsson said. In late April, the Riksbank kept its lending rates on hold at -0.25 percent, surprising markets which had expected a further cut into negative territory, but expanded its bond buying program while expressing a readiness to do more if needed. Even if the central bankers expressed worries about the impact of its record-loose monetary policy in minutes of the latest meeting published on Tuesday, it clearly emphasized it stood ready to ease further if inflation failed to pick up. "Great vigilance is needed with regard to the downside risks for inflation, for example as a result of a stronger exchange rate," Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said in the minutes. Deputy Governor Per Jansson highlighted the possibility of cutting rates further between scheduled monetary policy meetings. "While it would certainly have been possible to cut the repo rate further now, this can also be done quickly at a later date if the need arises," Jansson said. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson and Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)