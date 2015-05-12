(Adds details, background, market reaction)

* Swedish headline inflation -0.2 pct year-on-year

* Market and central bank expected +0.2 pct

* Riksbank minutes show readiness to do more at any time

* Crown weakens on expectations of more central bank action

By Daniel Dickson and Johan Ahlander

STOCKHOLM, May 12 Swedish prices fell in April, dashing expectations that deflationary risks were receding and putting pressure on the central bank to ease already record-loose monetary policy further.

Betting on forecasts that inflation had bottomed out, the central bank kept rates on hold at -0.25 percent in late April, defying market expectations of another rate cut, while expanding its bond-buying programme.

But figures published on Tuesday showed that while global deflation fears are receding, Sweden's headline prices fell again, in part due to low fuel prices, after two months of rises.

"The next meeting on Monday will be very exciting, we have a hard time believing that they will not act," Roger Josefsson, chief economist for Sweden at Danske Markets said.

The Riksbank's dilemma is that Sweden's economy is growing at one of the strongest rates in Europe, while it must also manage concerns about a housing bubble and high household debt - all arguments for higher interest rates.

A further complication is that a spike in global and Swedish bond yields in the last few weeks could diminish the impact of ultra-low official interest rates.

Consumer prices were down 0.2 percent from the same month last year in April while underlying inflation, which strips out interest rate effects, was below expectations at 0.7 percent. Analysts and the central bank expected headline prices to increase by 0.2 percent year-on-year.

The crown weakened around 8 ore versus the euro to 9.33 crowns at 1020 GMT versus 9.25 crowns just before the figures were published.

Monday's Riksbank meeting is not scheduled as a rate-setting event but the last rate cut came after a similar meeting.

While central bankers expressed worries about the impact of their record-loose policy in minutes of the April meeting, also published on Tuesday, they emphasised readiness to ease further if inflation failed to pick up.

"Great vigilance is needed with regard to the downside risks for inflation," Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said in the minutes.

Deputy Governor Per Jansson highlighted the possibility of cutting rates further between scheduled monetary policy meetings in the minutes and said in a speech on Tuesday that the central bank may have to act fast.

After the speech, Jansson told reporters Tuesday's inflation figures were "not good" and the situation needed to be reassessed.

Policy makers are worried that after years when inflation has undershot the Riksbank's 2 percent target, employers will ignore it in wage negotiations, perpetuating the cycle.

