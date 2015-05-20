STOCKHOLM May 20 April's lower than expected
inflation figure is not a sufficient reason for the Riksbank to
ease policy further now, the First Deputy governor of Sweden's
central bank said on Wednesday.
Kerstin af Jochnick said inflation figures had been above
expectations for a couple months before April's lower than
expected outcome.
"One should not worry too much about a single month, like
this," she told reporters on the sidelines of a banking
conference, saying she still believed prices were picking up.
"We are looking at this ... but right now there isn't any
reason for us to do anything more."
The Riksbank held rates unchanged at -0.25 percent at the
end of last month saying inflation had bottomed out, but data
after the meeting showed consumer prices fell again in April
from a year earlier.
