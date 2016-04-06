* Problems with current system of macro oversight
* Central bank has experience, resources for bigger role
* Changes to inflation target should not be made lightly
* Central bank chief supports band around inflation target
By Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero
STOCKHOLM, April 6 Sweden's central bank ought
to take a bigger role in financial oversight as the country
faces a housing market bubble that risks derailing its AAA-rated
economy, central bank Governor Stefan Ingves said in a speech on
Wednesday.
Sweden negotiated the 2008 financial crisis relatively well,
but it faces the threat of deflation and a worry that
ultra-loose monetary policy has led households to take on too
much debt. That has sparked a widespread debate about monetary
policy and how to police threats to the health of the economy.
A recent investigation into monetary policy by former Bank
of England governor Mervyn King and U.S. academic Marvin
Goodfriend called for an overhaul of the inflation target and a
clearer framework for ensuring financial stability.
"We need a rethink when it comes to macro oversight," Ingves
said. "The best thing would be to merge the FSA and the
Riksbank. Then we would bring together and be able to use the
competences of both."
The current framework lacked clarity about where
responsibilities and decision-making power lay, he said.
Ingves, who headed Sweden's efforts to clean up after a
domestic banking crisis in the early 1990s, has consistently
called for tougher measures to deal with soaring household debt
.
But the government gave responsibility for ensuring
financial stability to the Financial Supervisory Authority in
2013, leaving the Riksbank with only benchmark rates as a tool
to address borrowing levels.
Tougher mortgage repayment rules have been delayed by a
debate about whether the FSA has a legal mandate to take action
.
Ingves said there was also room to change the monetary
policy framework.
The Riksbank's record on inflation has been widely
criticised and there have been widespread calls to change the 2
percent target. But Ingves said there were reasons to be
cautious.
"The target level is not set in stone, but a change should
not be made lightly," he said.
But he said the central bank was looking at reintroducing a
tolerance interval of 1 percent either side of the target, which
was dropped in 2010.
"We will study the question first," Ingves told reporters.
"I am for it because I think that - with hindsight - it was
wrong to take it away."
Ingves said the removal of the tolerance band had "not led
to any fundamental changes in the way monetary policy was
conducted".
Headline consumer prices have been flat or falling for much
of the last three years.
