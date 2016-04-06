* Problems with current system of macro oversight

STOCKHOLM, April 6 Sweden's central bank ought to take a bigger role in financial oversight as the country faces a housing market bubble that risks derailing its AAA-rated economy, central bank Governor Stefan Ingves said in a speech on Wednesday.

Sweden negotiated the 2008 financial crisis relatively well, but it faces the threat of deflation and a worry that ultra-loose monetary policy has led households to take on too much debt. That has sparked a widespread debate about monetary policy and how to police threats to the health of the economy.

A recent investigation into monetary policy by former Bank of England governor Mervyn King and U.S. academic Marvin Goodfriend called for an overhaul of the inflation target and a clearer framework for ensuring financial stability.

"We need a rethink when it comes to macro oversight," Ingves said. "The best thing would be to merge the FSA and the Riksbank. Then we would bring together and be able to use the competences of both."

The current framework lacked clarity about where responsibilities and decision-making power lay, he said.

Ingves, who headed Sweden's efforts to clean up after a domestic banking crisis in the early 1990s, has consistently called for tougher measures to deal with soaring household debt .

But the government gave responsibility for ensuring financial stability to the Financial Supervisory Authority in 2013, leaving the Riksbank with only benchmark rates as a tool to address borrowing levels.

Tougher mortgage repayment rules have been delayed by a debate about whether the FSA has a legal mandate to take action .

Ingves said there was also room to change the monetary policy framework.

The Riksbank's record on inflation has been widely criticised and there have been widespread calls to change the 2 percent target. But Ingves said there were reasons to be cautious.

"The target level is not set in stone, but a change should not be made lightly," he said.

But he said the central bank was looking at reintroducing a tolerance interval of 1 percent either side of the target, which was dropped in 2010.

"We will study the question first," Ingves told reporters. "I am for it because I think that - with hindsight - it was wrong to take it away."

Ingves said the removal of the tolerance band had "not led to any fundamental changes in the way monetary policy was conducted".

Headline consumer prices have been flat or falling for much of the last three years.

