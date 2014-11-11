* Ingves sees low inflation for next two years

* But no further stimulus if economy develops as planned

* October CPI just above forecasts, but prices fell on year (Adds October inflation, Skingsley, Floden comment, background)

STOCKHOLM, Nov 11 The head of Sweden's central bank expects inflation to stay low for the next two years, but further stimulus measures to push up prices should not be needed, minutes of the bank's latest policy meeting showed on Tuesday.

Stefan Ingves said that, while price pressures were unexpectedly low, zero interest rates, rising import prices and a rapid credit expansion should mean inflation picks up.

Those expectations were boosted on Tuesday by data showing October's consumer price index came in above expectations.

Sweden has been flirting with deflation this year and, to combat this, the central bank cut its key interest rate to a record low of zero at the Oct 28 meeting.

The rate stood at 0.25 percent at the height of the financial crisis in 2009 when the economy contracted 5 percent. In the meantime household debt has soared, sparking worries among policymakers.

But "if the economy develops as expected there should be no need for other monetary policy measures," Ingves said, according to the minutes.

The central bank last month also pushed back its forecast for when it would start to tighten policy to the middle of 2016.

NEGATIVE RATES RULED OUT?

If inflation fails to pick up as expected, the Riksbank has said it would first delay hiking rates, a position reiterated by Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley in the minutes.

If that is not enough, the bank has said it has the same options as those other central banks in terms unconventional measures, but it has not said which measures it would use.

Analysts see a currency floor as one option that would not encourage households to take on more debt, something the Riksbank is keen to avoid amid worries over soaring mortgage lending. Sweden's financial watchdog is due to unveil new measures to temper the rise in lending at around 1300 GMT.

Another possibility would be negative interest rates, but Deputy Governor Martin Floden said that option would difficult.

The "scope for cutting the repo rate to negative levels is limited, or perhaps non-existent," he said in the minutes.

Swedish headline inflation edged up 0.1 percent month-on-month and prices fell 0.1 percent against the year earlier period, Tuesday's statistics office data showed.

Respective forecasts from a Reuters poll were for a year-on- year drop of 0.3 percent and a month-on-month fall of 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom, editing by John Stonestreet)