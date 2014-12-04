(Adds recommendation for the FSA to introduce leverage ratio)
STOCKHOLM Dec 4 Sweden needs to take further
measures to strengthen its banking system and head off the risks
from high levels of household debt, the central bank said in its
twice-yearly Financial Stability Report.
"The Riksbank ... recommends Finansinspektionen (the FSA) to
bring forward the introduction of a leverage ratio requirement
for Swedish banks and to introduce an amortisation requirement
for Swedish mortgages," the central bank said in a statement
with the report.
The Financial Supervisory Authority recently said it would
introduce tighter repayment rules for new mortgages, after
already enforcing bigger capital buffers for banks and a minimum
deposit when buying a property.
Authorities in Sweden have been worried about household debt
levels that, at over 170 percent of disposable income, are among
the highest in Europe.
The Riksbank also said the FSA should introduce a leverage
ratio requirement for major Swedish banks at the group level of
4 percent from January 2016 and 5 percent from January 2018.
The head of the Swedish FSA has recently rejected
introducing a tougher leverage ratio than the rest of the
European Union, citing concerns it would remove incentives to
reduce the risk profile of their portfolios.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Susan Fenton)