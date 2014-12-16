* Rate-increase cycle pushed back to H2 2016

By Simon Johnson and Daniel Dickson

STOCKHOLM, Dec 16 Sweden's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at zero percent on Tuesday, signalling its worry over persistently low inflation by pushing back forecasts for future rate increases and saying it was ready to act with other measures if needed.

The central bank surprised markets in October by cutting rates to zero from 0.25 percent, lower even than at the height of the financial crisis in 2008-9.

But with oil prices at levels not seen since 2009 and persistently low inflation beginning to undermine confidence in the Riksbank's 2 percent target, the world's oldest central bank has been pushed into further action.

Keeping rates on hold as expected, the Riksbank predicted no change until the second half of 2016, slightly later than previously forecast. It said it could take further measures should inflation continue to undershoot.

"Such measures, were they necessary, could be presented at the next monetary policy meeting," the Riksbank said in a statement.

The Riksbank repeated it still saw room to push back rate-increase forecasts even further, but analysts believe that other measures are increasingly likely.

"My personal view is that a negative repo rate is the measure closest to hand," said Olle Holmgren, economist at SEB.

In a recent Reuters interview, Deputy Riksbank Governor Per Jansson said negative rates would be preferable to asset purchases, cheap loans or currency intervention, measures adopted by other central banks.

The crown was broadly unaffected by the Riksbank's action.

Swedish rates have been falling since the end of 2011, but the majority of Riksbank's board had been reluctant to move too fast. They argue the economy has been picking up and households have already taken on too much debt.

Although rates are now at zero, worries about deflation in Europe and signs of weaker growth in China may force the Riksbank's hand again.

Last week, a European Central Bank offering of almost zero-cost loans to banks drew only a luke-warm response, underlining fragile confidence in the euro zone economy and making ECB money-printing appear all but inevitable.

Full-scale quantative easing by the ECB would put pressure on the Riksbank.

In contrast, the U.S. Federal Reserve is this week expected to signal that is preparing for tighter monetary policy ahead. (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Daniel Dickson, additional reporting by Johan Sennero and Johan Ahlander; Editing by Larry King)