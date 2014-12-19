* Ohlsson has worked on labour market, wages and taxation

* Will vote at next policy meeting in February (Adds Ohlsson comment)

By Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson

STOCKHOLM, Dec 19 Sweden's central bank said on Friday it has picked Uppsala University professor Henry Ohlsson to replace policy board member Karolina Ekholm, in a move analysts said was unlikely to affect the bank's current policy.

The Riksbank has come under fierce criticism in recent years for cutting rates too slowly to address persistently low inflation, including in June from the Economic Council of Swedish Industry of which Ohlsson was chairman.

"I am less worried now than I was six months ago," Ohlsson told reporters after his appointment.

"We have had two rate cuts (since then) and monetary policy is more expansive now."

Ohlsson said he expected inflation expectations to rise after slipping to 1.7 percent in a recent central bank survey.

"We know that monetary policy works with a time lag, so it is important not to be in too much of a hurry," he said.

In June, the council warned that confidence in the Riksbank's 2 percent inflation goal was being undermined, affecting wage-setting and risking broad economic stability.

Ohlsson will take up his post on Jan. 12 and will take part in the bank's next monetary policy meeting in February.

Ekholm left the Riksbank in October to take up a position in the government.

Keeping rates at zero earlier this month, the Riksbank signaled its worry over persistently low inflation by pushing back forecasts for future rate increases and saying it was ready to act with other measures if needed.

It said that could happen as early as February.

Analysts said Ohlsson's academic focus on labour market research might suggest he will lean towards a dovish position on monetary policy.

With the board united on the need to fight the threat of deflation, Ohlsson's appointment is likely to have little impact on policy in the short term.

Ekholm had consistently argued for looser policy since the financial crisis to push up low inflation and bring down unemployment.

She and colleague Lars Svensson, who quit the bank in 2013, were largely ignored by the majority of the six-member board who wanted to prevent imbalances building up in the economy and pushed through rapid rate hikes in 2010 and 2011.

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman has called the Riksbank's policy "sadomonetarist". Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves has defended the bank's actions as merited by relatively strong growth and high levels of household debt. (Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Hugh Lawson)