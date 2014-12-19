* Ohlsson has worked on labour market, wages and taxation
* Will vote at next policy meeting in February
(Adds Ohlsson comment)
By Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson
STOCKHOLM, Dec 19 Sweden's central bank said on
Friday it has picked Uppsala University professor Henry Ohlsson
to replace policy board member Karolina Ekholm, in a move
analysts said was unlikely to affect the bank's current policy.
The Riksbank has come under fierce criticism in recent years
for cutting rates too slowly to address persistently low
inflation, including in June from the Economic Council of
Swedish Industry of which Ohlsson was chairman.
"I am less worried now than I was six months ago," Ohlsson
told reporters after his appointment.
"We have had two rate cuts (since then) and monetary policy
is more expansive now."
Ohlsson said he expected inflation expectations to rise
after slipping to 1.7 percent in a recent central bank survey.
"We know that monetary policy works with a time lag, so it
is important not to be in too much of a hurry," he said.
In June, the council warned that confidence in the
Riksbank's 2 percent inflation goal was being undermined,
affecting wage-setting and risking broad economic stability.
Ohlsson will take up his post on Jan. 12 and will take part
in the bank's next monetary policy meeting in February.
Ekholm left the Riksbank in October to take up a position in
the government.
Keeping rates at zero earlier this month, the Riksbank
signaled its worry over persistently low inflation by pushing
back forecasts for future rate increases and saying it was ready
to act with other measures if needed.
It said that could happen as early as February.
Analysts said Ohlsson's academic focus on labour market
research might suggest he will lean towards a dovish position on
monetary policy.
With the board united on the need to fight the threat of
deflation, Ohlsson's appointment is likely to have little impact
on policy in the short term.
Ekholm had consistently argued for looser policy since the
financial crisis to push up low inflation and bring down
unemployment.
She and colleague Lars Svensson, who quit the bank in 2013,
were largely ignored by the majority of the six-member board who
wanted to prevent imbalances building up in the economy and
pushed through rapid rate hikes in 2010 and 2011.
Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman has called the
Riksbank's policy "sadomonetarist". Riksbank Governor Stefan
Ingves has defended the bank's actions as merited by relatively
strong growth and high levels of household debt.
(Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Hugh Lawson)