STOCKHOLM, July 2 Sweden's central bank cut its
benchmark interest rate to -0.35 percent in a surprise move on
Thursday and expanded its asset purchase programme, battling the
threat posed by a strengthening crown to consumer prices
flirting with deflation.
The bank said uncertainty abroad had increased and it was
difficult to assess the consequences of the situation in Greece.
The crown appreciated when the Riksbank unexpectedly left
the repo rate unchanged in April. Since then it has strengthened
in a trade weighted currency-index closely watched by
the Riksbank, exceeding the central bank's forecasts.
"Inflation has been slightly lower, and the exchange rate
has become a bit stronger than we previously thought, and, not
least, the uncertainty in the world around us has increased,"
Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves told a news conference following
the decision.
"We thought it was appropriate to send a clear signal that
we are prepared to do whatever it takes to bring inflation to 2
percent," he said.
The central bank also expanded its bond buying by 45 billion
Swedish crowns ($5.3 billion) and said it was prepared to
intervene in the foreign exchange market if the upturn in
inflation was threatened.
Sweden is battling deflation just as it enjoys one of
Europe's strongest growth rates, accompanied by concerns about a
housing bubble and one of the region's highest household debt
piles. This poses a dilemma for the central bank who has urged
other regulators to tighten rules for banks and borrowers.
The Riksbank has cut rates repeatedly over the past year to
boost inflation that is far below the bank's target, the
previous easing coming in March as a strengthening of the crown
risked breaking an upward trend in consumer prices.
However, the crown has been relatively stable against the
euro and the situation in Greece has not yet prompted the same
"safe haven" currency movements seen in 2011-2012 when investors
fled the euro for the crown and other currencies seen as stable.
A large majority of analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast
the Riksbank would keep its already ultra-loose policy unchanged
after the latest inflation figures gave it some breathing room
in its fight to fend off the threat of deflation.
But worries over the currency dominated.
"The crown has strengthen more than expected and the
Riksbank's inflation forecasts has been higher than most
others," said Claes Mahlen, an analyst at Handelsbanken.
"So, it is better to do 'too much' when you have the
possibility to influence, especially before the upcoming wage
negotiations."
It was the first Riksbank rate cut decision this year that
was not unanimous, with Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson entering a
reservation over the move and calling for unchanged rates.
There are also worries that low inflation is playing into
lower wage expectations ahead of huge wage round negotiations
starting this year in the heavily unionised country.
Consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in May -- the third month
in a row when headline prices increased on an annual basis and a
better result than the Riksbank had expected. The economy grew
at 2.5 percent in the first quarter.
The Swedish crown weakened against the euro after
the decision and traded at 9.34 compared to 9.26 just before the
announcement.
($1 = 8.4481 Swedish crowns)
