* Executive Board gives Ingves power to make FX intervention
* Deputy Governor Floden enters reservation against decision
* Crown falls 4 ore to 9.18 against euro
STOCKHOLM, Jan 4 Sweden's central bank took a
step closer on Monday to intervening in the currency market
after giving its chief the formal power to act immediately to
weaken the crown and help push up inflation.
Swedish consumer prices have been flat or falling for most
of the last three years despite a strong economic recovery. A
meagre pick up in prices toward the end of last year seems to
have stalled, in part due to the stronger crown.
The decision at an extraordinary meeting of the six-member
board means the central bank will be able to "instantly
intervene on the foreign exchange market if necessary, as a
complementary monetary policy measure, to safeguard the rise in
inflation," the central bank said in a statement.
The crown weakened around 4 ore to 9.18 to the euro after
the announcement.
"If the crown goes below, say, 9.05 (per euro) near term,
then FX interventions will probably become a reality," Nordea
economist Torbjorn Isaksson said.
Under Governor Stefan Ingves, the Riksbank has slashed rates
to a record low of -0.35 percent, but is running out of
ammunition to ease policy further.
At its last meeting in mid-December, the central bank left
rates unchanged but said it was prepared to act again, even
between ordinary monetary policy meetings.
It said then it could cut rates further, expand its
bond-buying programme or intervene in the currency market.
But the Riksbank has become increasingly concerned about the
crown and seems to have settled on intervention as its weapon of
choice.
The central bank said it was still prepared to take other
measures "in addition to the currency interventions if this is
necessary for inflation to stabilise around 2 per cent".
The crown was around at 108.7 on a trade-weighted basis on
Monday, stronger than the Riksbank's forecast of 110 for the
first quarter of the year.
Last week, Governor Stefan Ingves said in a statement that
the central bank was ready to start currency interventions to
stop the crown from strengthening.
The Riksbank last intervened in the currency markets in 2001
selling euros and dollars in order to boost the crown and bring
down inflation - the opposite of what it wants now.
With verbal intervention only having a temporary effect, the
central bank may soon have to follow through.
