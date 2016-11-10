BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 9.4 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 9.4 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc as of May 17 versus 11.1 percent stake as of Jan 27 - SEC filing
STOCKHOLM Nov 10 Sweden's central bank bought 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($166 million) of government bonds in a reverse auction as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Thursday.
It bought 750 million crowns of 2019 bonds at an average yield of -0.736 percent and the same amount of 2022 bonds at -0.276 percent. ($1 = 9.0277 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)
* Tiger Global Management Llc reports open market purchase of 681,672 shares of co's common stock between May 17 and May 18