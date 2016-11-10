STOCKHOLM Nov 10 Sweden's central bank bought 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($166 million) of government bonds in a reverse auction as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Thursday.

It bought 750 million crowns of 2019 bonds at an average yield of -0.736 percent and the same amount of 2022 bonds at -0.276 percent. ($1 = 9.0277 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)