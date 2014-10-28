STOCKHOLM Oct 28 Sweden's central bank cut its
key interest rate by 25 basis points to a record low zero
percent on Tuesday to fight persistently low inflation.
The central bank forecast that rates would not begin to rise
until the middle of 2016.
"The Board is cutting the repo rate by 0.25 percentage
points to zero per cent, and making a significant downward
revision to the repo-rate path," the bank said in a statement.
All but one analyst in a Reuters poll of 13 analysts had
forecast a cut, with that person predicting rates would remain
unchanged at 0.25 percentage points.
Rates had been on hold since a 50 basis-point cut in July.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)