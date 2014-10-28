STOCKHOLM Oct 28 Sweden's central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points to a record low zero percent on Tuesday to fight persistently low inflation.

The central bank forecast that rates would not begin to rise until the middle of 2016.

"The Board is cutting the repo rate by 0.25 percentage points to zero per cent, and making a significant downward revision to the repo-rate path," the bank said in a statement.

All but one analyst in a Reuters poll of 13 analysts had forecast a cut, with that person predicting rates would remain unchanged at 0.25 percentage points.

Rates had been on hold since a 50 basis-point cut in July. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)