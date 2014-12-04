STOCKHOLM Dec 4 Sweden needs to take further measures to strengthen the banking system and head off the risks from high levels of household debt, the central bank said in the second of its twice-yearly Financial Stability Reports.

"The Riksbank ... recommends Finansinspektionen (the FSA) to bring forward the introduction of a leverage ratio requirement for Swedish banks and to introduce an amortisation requirement for Swedish mortgages," the central bank said in a statement.

The Financial Supervisory Authority recently said it would introduce tighter repayment rules for new mortgages with the measure coming on top of bigger capital buffers for banks and a minimum deposit.

Authorities in Sweden have been worried about household debt levels that, at over 170 percent of disposable income, are among the highest in Europe. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)