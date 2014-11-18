STOCKHOLM Nov 18 Zero interest rates will mean that household debt levels will continue to rise for some time, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Tuesday.

"Our judgement is that debts, given the current rate level ... will continue to rise for the foreseeable future and the measures that have been proposed on the side of the FSA are extremely limited," Ingves said in regular testimony before the parliament's finance committee.

At its last meeting in late October, Sweden's central bank cut its key rate to a record low of zero to ward off the risk of deflation also pushing back its forecast for when it would start to tighten policy to the middle of 2016.

