STOCKHOLM, April 29 The Swedish Central Bank can
cut their main interest rate much lower if needed, Central Bank
governor Stefan Ingves said on Wednesday.
"-0,25 percent is not a floor for rates, we can go
substancially lower if needed," he said at a press conference.
Ingves also said the Riksbank sees a pick up inflation on
broad base if from low levels.
Earlier on Wednesday, Sweden's central bank kept its rates
on hold at -0.25 percent on Wednesday, surprising markets which
had expected a cut, but expanded its asset purchase programme
and said it stood ready to do more to support inflation at short
notice.
