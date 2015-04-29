STOCKHOLM, April 29 Inflation has started to
rise and growth prospects are good but it remains important that
the Swedish crown does not strengthen too quickly which could
jeopardize any positive developments, Riksbank Governor Stefan
Ingves said on Wednesday.
"It's important that make sure that the crown doesn't
strengthen too much in near time," he said at a press conference
Earlier on Wednesday, Sweden's central bank kept its rates
on hold at -0.25 percent on Wednesday, surprising markets which
had expected a cut, but expanded its asset purchase programme
and said it stood ready to do more to support inflation at short
notice.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson, Simon Johnson)