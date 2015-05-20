STOCKHOLM May 20 Prices are moving in the right direction despite April's lower-than-expected inflation data, the First Deputy governor of Sweden's central bank said on Wednesday.

"Our view is that inflation is moving in the right direction and we will reach our target in 2016," Kerstin af Jochnick said in a speech about Swedish monetary policy.

The Riksbank held rates unchanged at -0.25 percent at the end of last month saying inflation had bottomed out, but data after the meeting showed consumer prices fell again in April from a year earlier. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)