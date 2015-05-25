STOCKHOLM May 25 Inflation is picking up despite a disappointing outcome in April, the First Deputy Governor of Sweden's central bank said on Monday.

"Our judgement is that underlying inflation is on the way up," Kerstin af Jochnick said in a speech about Swedish monetary policy and the economy.

The Riksbank held rates unchanged at -0.25 percent at the end of last month saying inflation had bottomed out, but data after the meeting showed consumer prices fell again in April from a year earlier. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)