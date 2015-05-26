STOCKHOLM May 26 It is important that the
Swedish crown does not strengthen too quickly, something that
could threaten an uptick in inflation, Swedish central bank
Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Tuesday.
"We think that the crown will be weak for a while yet,"
Jansson said in a speech about the economy and monetary policy.
"It will strengthen after a while. It is important for us that
it doesn't happen too fast."
The crown was trading at around 9.23 to the euro at 1658 GMT
at the low end of its recent range between 9.20 and 9.40.
The Riksbank held rates unchanged at -0.25 percent at the
end of last month, saying inflation had bottomed out. But data
after the meeting showed consumer prices fell again in April
from a year earlier.
The Riksbank is scheduled to publish its next decision on
interest rates on July 2.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)