STOCKHOLM May 26 It is important that the Swedish crown does not strengthen too quickly, something that could threaten an uptick in inflation, Swedish central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Tuesday.

"We think that the crown will be weak for a while yet," Jansson said in a speech about the economy and monetary policy. "It will strengthen after a while. It is important for us that it doesn't happen too fast."

The crown was trading at around 9.23 to the euro at 1658 GMT at the low end of its recent range between 9.20 and 9.40.

The Riksbank held rates unchanged at -0.25 percent at the end of last month, saying inflation had bottomed out. But data after the meeting showed consumer prices fell again in April from a year earlier.

