STOCKHOLM May 27 Sweden's central bank is ready do more if current monetary policy is not enough to push up inflation to its 2 percent target, Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to conduct an expansionary monetary policy to ensure that inflation rises," Floden said in the text of a speech published by the central bank.

"If the measures we have implemented so far are not sufficient to make inflation rise, we are prepared to do more."

The Riksbank held rates unchanged at -0.25 percent at the end of last month saying inflation had bottomed out, but data after the meeting showed consumer prices fell again in April from a year earlier.

The Riksbank is scheduled to publish its next decision on interest rates on July 2. (Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Simon Johnson)