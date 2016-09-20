BUENOS AIRES, Sept 20 If more quantitative
easing is needed in Sweden it would be problematic to buy
mortgage bonds, Swedish central bank governor Stefan Ingves said
on Tuesday.
When asked about deputy governor Per Jansson's statement
that it would be problematic for the Riksbank to buy Swedish
mortgage bonds, Ingves said: "I share that view".
The Swedish central bank has cut interest rates to a record
low -0.5 percent and launched a bond buying programme to force
inflation closer to its 2 percent target. With the central bank
now owning 40 percent of government bonds other types of bonds
are being discussed.
Ingves and other members of the Riksbank governing board
have repeatedly warned about Sweden's red-hot housing market.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen, writing by Johan Ahlander; Editing by
Janet Lawrence)