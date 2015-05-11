BRIEF-Insr Insurance announces final results in subsequent offering
* 828,981 SHARES WERE SUBSCRIBED FOR AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF NOK 7.00 PER SHARE
STOCKHOLM May 11 Sweden's ultra-loose monetary policy is having an impact and inflation is on the rise, Riksbank Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson said on Monday.
"Inflation is on the rise but from low levels," he said in a speech.
In late April, the central bank kept its lending rates on hold at -0.25 percent, surprising markets which had expected a further cut into negative territory, but expanded its bond buying programme to push up inflation.
"We are ready to do more if needed," Ohlsson said. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, writing by Daniel Dickson)
* Check Cap-co, GE Healthcare announce x-ray sources produced at GE Healthcare passed tests required to ensure compliance with C-Scan system specifications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: