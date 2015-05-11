STOCKHOLM May 11 Sweden's ultra-loose monetary policy is having an impact and inflation is on the rise, Riksbank Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson said on Monday.

"Inflation is on the rise but from low levels," he said in a speech.

In late April, the central bank kept its lending rates on hold at -0.25 percent, surprising markets which had expected a further cut into negative territory, but expanded its bond buying programme to push up inflation.

"We are ready to do more if needed," Ohlsson said. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, writing by Daniel Dickson)