(Repeats without changes)
STOCKHOLM, July 2 Sweden's central bank cut its
benchmark interest rate to -0.35 percent in a surprise move on
Thursday and expanded its asset purchase programme in a bid to
reinforce tentative signs that long-stagnant consumer prices are
finally picking up.
The bank said that uncertainty abroad had increased and it
was difficult to assess the consequences of the situation in
Greece.
A large majority of analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast
the Riksbank would keep its already ultra-loose policy unchanged
after the latest inflation figures gave it some breathing room
in its fight to fend off the threat of deflation.
The Riksbank has cut rates repeatedly over the past year to
boost inflation that is far below the bank's target, the latest
easing coming in March as strengthening of the crown risked
breaking an upward trend in consumer prices.
(Reporting by Stockholm newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)