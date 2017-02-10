STOCKHOLM Feb 10 Sweden's central bank said on Friday it supports the aim to achieve tax neutrality with an additional payroll tax on financial services but said the potential effects were hard to predict.

A government-appointed commission proposed in November an additional 15 percent payroll tax for the financial services sector, a move it said would raise as much as 7 billion Swedish crowns ($795 million) a year for state coffers.

"There may be grounds to combine a possible implementation of the proposal with a plan for monitoring and evaluation of its effects," the Riksbank said in a written statement to the finance ministry signed by board members and obtained by Reuters under the freedom of information act.

