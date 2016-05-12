STOCKHOLM May 12 Sweden needs to overhaul
oversight of the financial system and the prevention of future
crises, central bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Thursday.
In presentation materials Ingves said that macro prudential
shortcomings led to the "need for a rethink," adding that
clearer responsibility for financial stability was the "most
important issue in a coming review of the Riksbank Act."
Ingves was speaking at a parliamentary hearing to discuss a
report by Bank of England governor Mervyn King and U.S.
economist Marvin Goodfriend on how monetary policy has been
conducted.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Daniel Dickson)