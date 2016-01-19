* King/Goodfriend recommend 2 pct CPIF inflation target
* Riksbank should have leeway to deviate from target if
merited
* Report recommends change in board structure
By Johan Ahlander and Daniel Dickson
STOCKHOLM, Jan 19 Sweden's Riksbank should be
able to suspend inflation targeting and focus on the economy's
broader health during times of economic turmoil, according to an
independent report that may offer lessons for other central
banks.
The study, by former Bank of England governor Mervyn King
and U.S. economist Marvin Goodfriend, also recommends that
Sweden drop its target of 2 percent headline inflation in favour
of the CPIF measure, which excludes interest rate changes.
Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson told Reuters it was
time for a broad discussion about the Riksbank's mandate, which
is set by parliament, adding: "And there we see that this
(report) will be very important input in that work."
Commissioned by the Riksbank after criticism that its
pursuit of an elusive inflation target stoked a housing bubble
and caused it to overlook deflation risks, the report could give
impetus to reform of the world's oldest central bank.
Similar issues are being debated by policymakers worldwide
as they struggle with persistently low growth and inflation
running close to or even below zero.
The report confirmed a summary seen by Reuters.
King told a news conference on Tuesday that in periods of
economic turmoil, central bankers needed to focus on the big
picture of huge imbalances within national economies and the
rest of the world rather than exactly meeting inflation targets.
"All of these things suggest that the central bank needs to
have the ability to say we are not going to behave precisely to
bring inflation back to 2 percent over a two-year horizon," he
said, noting there were limits to the power of monetary policy.
"We've thrown the kitchen sink at the problem and it still
hasn't gone away," King added. "That suggests there is more to
the problem than simply what is the degree of tightness of
monetary policy."
The central bank has undershot its 2 percent inflation
target for years, as have peers with similar targets including
the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.
The report highlighted often rancorous divisions among board
members over the pace of rate changes, saying "the scale of
differences of opinion and above all how they were expressed
damaged the Riksbank's reputation".
Critics say the Riksbank woke up too late to the threat of
deflation because it was worried about high levels of household
debt that prompted it to raise interest rates in 2010 and 2011.
Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman called the central bank's policy
"sadomonetarist" while Fed chief Janet Yellen has said those
hikes were premature. King and Goodfriend disagreed, however,
saying in their report that the Riksbank's decisions were
reasonable given the information available at the time.
More recently, ultra-loose monetary policy intended to
stimulate inflation has been blamed for rampant Swedish house
prices.
RECOMMENDATIONS
Analysts said that if the report's recommendations were
accepted by the Swedish parliament, they could lead to more
flexible monetary policy.
"Given the strong Swedish economy and the elevated credit
growth, this points to a less accommodative monetary policy
stance and gives no support for additional stimulus measures,"
Nordea analyst Torbjorn Isaksson said in a note.
Although King and Goodfriend rejected the idea of targeting
employment as well as inflation, Andersson said the report had
strengthened her conviction that it would be reasonable. The
Federal Reserve has such a dual mandate.
The Swedish crown strengthened slightly on Tuesday, to
around 9.32 per euro at 1306 GMT.
The central bank welcomed the report and said it was
analysing its findings.
King and Goodfriend also recommended a change to the
structure of the Riksbank's board and said the central bank
should have a clearer role in policing threats to the economy.
They criticised the board for having too much faith in
models for forecasting inflation and future repo rates, leading
to a wide difference between the Riksbank's prognoses and those
made by the markets. "A greater humility regarding these models
would not have been out of place," the report said.
An enquiry should look into how responsibility for financial
stability is divided between the Financial Supervisory Authority
and the Riksbank, the authors said.
The FSA was given the primary responsibility in 2013 for
finding measures to head off a housing bubble, but efforts have
hit legal hurdles and a plan to introduce tighter mortgage
repayment rules has been delayed until June.
Swedish households are among the most indebted in Europe,
leading to worries that any fall in sky-high house prices could
flip the fast-growing economy into recession.
