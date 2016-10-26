STOCKHOLM Oct 26 A commission that will decide on a new framework for Sweden's central bank monetary policy will be headed by Ingvar Mattson, a bureaucrat who has led parliament's finance committee and worked for the IMF and OECD, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Central banks have been under the spotlight since the financial crisis, shoring up creaking banking systems and the wider economy. But with growth and inflation still subdued and policy makers running out of options many believe it may be time to rethink the way they operate.

Sweden's centre-left government will appoint a commission later this year to review the Riksbank's mandate.

It will be headed by Mattson, currently chief of the Swedish Agency for Public Management and who has earlier held key positions in parliament, a source familiar with situation said.

Mattson declined to comment.

"We can expect big changes in the monetary policy framework," Anna Breman, chief economist at Swedbank, said.

She said the chairman of the commission will "set the direction of the investigation and therefore have a big impact".

Sweden's central bank has been widely blamed for raising rates too soon after the financial crisis and then not cutting them fast enough when the economy faltered again.

With benchmark rates now at a record -0.50 percent and the central bank set to buy 40 percent of the outstanding stock of government bonds, critics say the Riksbank is now fuelling a property bubble that, if it bursts, could spark another crisis.

A review of policy by former Bank of England governor Mervyn King and U.S. economist Marvin Goodfriend said the Riksbank should have more flexibility around its 2 percent inflation target and have a broader focus when there is a crisis.

The study also recommended that Sweden drop its target of 2 percent consumer price inflation in favour of the CPIF measure, which excludes interest rate changes. (Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Simon Johnson and Angus MacSwan)