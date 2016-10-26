STOCKHOLM Oct 26 A commission that will decide
on a new framework for Sweden's central bank monetary policy
will be headed by Ingvar Mattson, a bureaucrat who has led
parliament's finance committee and worked for the IMF and OECD,
a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Central banks have been under the spotlight since the
financial crisis, shoring up creaking banking systems and the
wider economy. But with growth and inflation still subdued and
policy makers running out of options many believe it may be time
to rethink the way they operate.
Sweden's centre-left government will appoint a commission
later this year to review the Riksbank's mandate.
It will be headed by Mattson, currently chief of the Swedish
Agency for Public Management and who has earlier held key
positions in parliament, a source familiar with situation said.
Mattson declined to comment.
"We can expect big changes in the monetary policy
framework," Anna Breman, chief economist at Swedbank, said.
She said the chairman of the commission will "set the
direction of the investigation and therefore have a big impact".
Sweden's central bank has been widely blamed for raising
rates too soon after the financial crisis and then not cutting
them fast enough when the economy faltered again.
With benchmark rates now at a record -0.50 percent and the
central bank set to buy 40 percent of the outstanding stock of
government bonds, critics say the Riksbank is now fuelling a
property bubble that, if it bursts, could spark another crisis.
A review of policy by former Bank of England governor Mervyn
King and U.S. economist Marvin Goodfriend said the Riksbank
should have more flexibility around its 2 percent inflation
target and have a broader focus when there is a crisis.
The study also recommended that Sweden drop its target of 2
percent consumer price inflation in favour of the CPIF measure,
which excludes interest rate changes.
