STOCKHOLM, June 10 One of the central bank's most dovish board members, Deputy Governor Per Jansson, has had his mandate extended for another five years, the Riksbank's General Council said on Friday.

Jansson's mandate on the six-member board will now run until the end of 2021. "This contributes to continuity," the General Council said in a statement.

At its latest policy meeting in April, the central bank held rates unchanged at -0.50 percent and extended a bond purchasing programme. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by Niklas Pollard)