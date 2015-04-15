CVC taps former Sumitomo executive as Japan president
TOKYO, May 2 CVC Capital Partners said on Tuesday it has hired a former executive of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group as president of Japan operations.
STOCKHOLM, April 15 Sweden's central bank has a range of tools at its disposal if further measures are needed to push up inflation, with currency intervention bottom of the list, first deputy central bank governor Kerstin af Jochnick said on Wednesday.
She said further rate cuts, an expansion of the current bond buying programme or loans to companies were possible measures.
"We could also consider currency intervention, even if that is lowest in the tool box draw," af Jochnick said.
In March, the central bank slashed its benchmark interest rate to a record low of -0.25 percent and expanded its bond-buying programme to ward off the risk of deflation. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)
* Says two units of Sunac China Holdings Ltd, which are Jinke shareholder's parties acting in concert, have bought 266.5 million shares in the company between Dec 9, 2016 and April 28, 2017, representing 4.99 percent of total issued share capital of the company