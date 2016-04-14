(Adds detail, background, analyst comment)

STOCKHOLM, April 14 Sweden's central bank is open to tweaking how it targets inflation after criticism of its current focus on headline prices, it said on Thursday, arguing it should also have a greater role in ensuring financial stability.

The Riksbank has been widely criticised for chasing an elusive inflation target, underestimating inflation risks and then stoking a housing bubble with negative rates.

A report to parliament by former Bank of England Governor Mervyn King and U.S. academic Marvin Goodfriend who recommended the central bank have a broader focus and a clearer role in policing threats to the economy.

The central bank said it was open to switching to a measure of inflation based on underlying price changes rather than headline prices, which are volatile as they include the effect of interest rate changes on housing costs.

"There are several advantages of changing the target variable from the CPI to the CPIF or HICP, and welcomes continued discussion of this question," the central bank said in a statement.

CPIF excludes interest rate effects while HICP is a measure of underlying inflation used across Europe. CPIF inflation has trended consistently higher than headline inflation over the past five years and stood at 1.5 percent in March versus 0.8 percent for CPI.

Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves has said he supports reintroducing a tolerance interval of 1 percent around the current 2 percent target, a range dropped by the Riksbank in 2010.

Torbjorn Isaksson, economist at Nordic bank Nordea, said he expected the Riksbank to switch to a different inflation measure and reintroduce the tolerance interval within a year.

Wider changes in the Riksbank's mandate, such as giving the central bank a greater role in mitigating economic risks, are likely to take much longer, he added. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Niklas Pollard)