STOCKHOLM Jan 12 Sweden's central bankers were
split over how secure a recent upturn in inflation is, minutes
of the Riksbank's December meeting showed on Thursday, with
those supporting the decision to expand QE arguing more support
for prices was needed.
Governor Stefan Ingves, who cast the deciding vote at the
December meeting, said there were still uncertainties
surrounding developments.
"After a period with low inflation for a long time, it is of
course pleasing that inflation is rising," the minutes showed.
"But Mr Ingves still sees a risk of inflation being lower
than anticipated."
Deputy Governors Cecilia Skingsley and Henry Ohlsson voted
against the decision to expand quantitative easing by 30 billion
crowns with Martin Floden wanting to buy 15 billion crowns of
bonds.
