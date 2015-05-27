STOCKHOLM May 27 Foreign exchange and fixed income market participants believe Sweden's ultra-loose monetary policy could lead to asset bubbles, a survey by the central bank of s showed on Wednesday.

"The respondents assess that there is a relatively high probability that risks linked to the expansionary monetary policy will be realised," the Riksbank said in a statement summarizing the results of the twice-yearly survey.

"Examples mentioned are the risk that asset price bubbles will build up and have negative consequences for the Swedish financial system."

Sweden's benchmark rate is at -0.25 percent as the central bank fights the risk of deflation. But historically low rates are fuelling an already red-hot housing market, leading to worries that could impact the economy.

The Riksbank is also buying up to 90 billion crowns ($10.62 billion) in government bonds.

