STOCKHOLM May 27 Foreign exchange and fixed
income market participants believe Sweden's ultra-loose monetary
policy could lead to asset bubbles, a survey by the central bank
of s showed on Wednesday.
"The respondents assess that there is a relatively high
probability that risks linked to the expansionary monetary
policy will be realised," the Riksbank said in a statement
summarizing the results of the twice-yearly survey.
"Examples mentioned are the risk that asset price bubbles
will build up and have negative consequences for the Swedish
financial system."
Sweden's benchmark rate is at -0.25 percent as the central
bank fights the risk of deflation. But historically low rates
are fuelling an already red-hot housing market, leading to
worries that could impact the economy.
The Riksbank is also buying up to 90 billion crowns ($10.62
billion) in government bonds.
($1 = 8.4726 Swedish crowns)
