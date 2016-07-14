STOCKHOLM, July 14 The Swedish central bank's
downward revision of the economic outlook after Britain's vote
to leave the European Union might be followed by further
downgrades, Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said in a
newspaper interview published on Thursday.
Skingsley told daily Dagens Nyheter the Riksbank had made a
first revision in last week's rate announcement when its key
interest rate was left unchanged at -0.50 percent while it
lowered its forecast for rates and cuts its growth outlook.
"I am saying first, because you can't assess the full impact
of an event like this. I expect we will have to live with this
for a number of years," she said.
The central bank cut is growth outlook for the Swedish
economy by 0.1 percentage point to 3.6 percent this year and by
0.5 percentage point to 2.2 percent next year.
Skingsley said Brexit would entail uncertainty translating
into consumption being held back and investments being delayed
or revised.
She also said there were possible signs the effectiveness of
rate cuts was starting to diminish with the record-low repo rate
lodged deep in negative territory.
Skingsley repeated the Riksbank's stance that Nordic bank
Nordea's reorganisation from a subsidiary structure to
a branch structure could force the central bank to increase the
currency reserve, pushing up government debt and related costs.
The new structure means Sweden and the Riksbank alone are
responsible for Nordea's foreign currency liquidity, Skingsley
said.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Niklas Pollard)