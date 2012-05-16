STOCKHOLM An unprecedented public spat over policy has broken out between Sweden's central bankers, sparking concerns the bank may wait too long before cutting interest rates in an economy that has lost traction as the crisis in the euro zone has worsened.

In transparent Sweden, central bankers are often less guarded in their comments than their counterparts in other Western countries. But the extent of the bickering in recent weeks has surprised even local observers.

Evidence of what one bank dubbed a "civil war" between four policy hawks who have kept borrowing costs steady at 1.50 percent and two doves who have wanted to cut them for months broke into the public arena last week.

"You don't have to be an expert in monetary policy to understand that a lower interest rate is better," Lars Svensson, who has long advocated a cut in the policy rate, told a seminar.

"I myself would be very careful in saying I was right. I am surprised you say that," Barbro Wickman-Parak replied.

The testy exchanges - mirroring uncertainty in other central banks about whether to loosen already easy monetary policies given the risk of a further slowdown - highlighted the depth of the policy divide on the board and caused seasoned observers to raise eyebrows.

"It was close to an open clash, it was very close to it, but they just stopped before it got unpleasant," said Swedbank analyst Knut Hallberg.

"I cannot remember that discussions have run this high ever before," added SEB bank strategist Johan Javeus. "Now it seems to be almost personal in some cases."

Both analysts said the spat confirmed the Riksbank's status as one of the world's most transparent central banks.

But former central bank board member Villy Bergstrom, who had been in the hawkish camp in his final year in office in 2005, saw wider dangers.

"It is not good for the Riksbank's image that positions have become so entrenched. We also disagreed during my time at the bank, but there was also a shifting majority," he told Reuters.

"The gridlock can lead to a conflict which trickles down through the whole organisation and affects the analysis."

Danske Bank, which characterised the tensions as "civil war", said personal differences could affect monetary policy as people get entrenched in their views. That could lead to the hawks being unwilling to cut rates, even if warranted.

But choosing when and how to change policy is not an exact science, as the European Central Bank found to its cost in 2008.

Spooked by rocketing oil prices, the ECB chose not to respond to rising bad loans in the banking system and hiked rates in July, performing a rapid U-turn in October after Lehman Brothers collapsed and sent the global economy into crisis.

UNDERSHOOTING?

The four members of the board backing unchanged rates at 1.50 percent and then rate hikes next year say they are balancing relatively buoyant domestic activity and high levels of private debt against concerns the euro zone crisis could escalate further.

Svensson sees current policy as too cautious, leading to inflation which is below the goal of 2 percent and an unnecessarily high unemployment rate. He told the seminar that rate cuts now would reduce the latter while putting the former back on target.

The split also mirrors a fiscal debate - the centre-right government backs caution and buffers against a new downturn, while some say it should spend more.

Minutes from the Riksbank's April meeting also raised eyebrows, with Governor Stefan Ingves saying Svensson's arguments were "very abstract" and that "reality often looks quite different from the world portrayed in the model".

Like the central bank, analysts are split. Hallberg at Swedbank said he did not think there would be another rate cut, while Javeus at SEB expected a reduction late in the year.

Money market, meanwhile, seem to agree with Svensson: the futures contract on rate expectations was quoted at 1.36/1.39 percent for September and 1.125/1.155 percent for December, both showing bets on looser policy this year.

(Additional reporting by Love Liman and Marc Jones in Frankfurt; Editing by Alistair Scrutton, John Stonestreet)