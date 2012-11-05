* Swedish c.bank majority worried by household debt
By Daniel Dickson
STOCKHOLM, Nov 5 A majority of Swedish
rate-setters now firmly believe that high household debt levels
must be considered when setting policy, a central bank source
said, a shift that could cap rate cuts if debt starts growing.
Sweden's economy is slowing as the turmoil in the
neighbouring euro zone hits the exports of its leading firms,
prompting markets to bet that the Riksbank will soon loosen
monetary policy to underpin growth.
However, Swedes have among the highest borrowing levels in
Europe and though worries of a housing bubble have subsided and
borrowing growth rates have fallen, credit expansion is still
strong. This seems to have put some policymakers off cutting
rates.
The four most hawkish members of the six member executive
board now think it is time to remove doubts that high levels of
consumer debt and debt sustainability are factors in setting
interest rates.
"It is only now that the majority (of the board) is clear
that it puts an explicit emphasis on indebtedness and that it
affects the assessment of the balance of inflation and resource
utilization," the source told Reuters.
The move, which has been brewing for some time, comes after
criticism of board members for being unclear about whether they
have other targets than the official one of an inflation goal of
2 percent over a 2-year horizon.
The source noted a hardening in the stance on household debt
had been seen in late October in Central Bank Governor Stefan
Ingves' newspaper opinion piece, which surprised markets as it
came just a week before a rate-setting meeting that had been
seen as being in the balance.
The source also mentioned a speech by Deputy Governor Per
Jansson, where he said household debt had to be taken into
account, even if it was difficult exactly to quantify the impact
of monetary policy measures on such borrowings.
The central bank's statement on Oct. 25 after the last
rate-setting meeting also had a rare specific mention of
household debt.
"The low repo-rate path is expected to go hand in hand with
households' debt ratios not rising, but instead remaining at the
current level," said the statement, released after the central
bank kept its key policy rate on hold at 1.25 percent.
Danske Markets analyst Michael Grahn said he read the
developments as meaning the bank wanted to see stable or lower
levels of household debt as a share of disposable income.
"If the debt ratio turns clearly downwards, then one has to
understand that they must have a degree of freedom to cut
rates," he said. "If it were to rise, it would be a block on the
possibility to reduce the interest rate in the future."
In the last few years, the question about whether household
lending should be taken into account when setting rates has been
hotly debated within the board.
The more hawkish majority - currently Ingves, Jansson as
well as Barbro Wickman-Parak and Kerstin af Jochnick - has
referred to household debt occasionally as a reason to keep
rates higher.
The most dovish member of the board, Deputy Governor Lars
Svensson, has argued the repo rate is the wrong tool if debt is
to be kept down.
Household debt is also at the level of 170 percent of
disposable income, which the central bank majority sees as
elevated. In 2000, the ratio was a little above 100 percent.
Though the rate of credit growth has slowed from double
digits to 4.5 percent in September, that is still much higher
than in the euro zone.
(Editing by Patrick Lannin; Editing by Toby Chopra)