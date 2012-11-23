FRANKFURT Nov 23 Regulators and policymakers
should discuss in more detail a cap on balance sheets on top of
higher capital buffers and liquidity ratios to make banks more
stable, the governor of the Swedish central bank, Stefan Ingves,
said on Friday.
Ingves is also the chairman of the Basel Committee on Banking
Supervision, a global forum of central bank and banking
supervisors which wrote the Basel III rules on bank capital that
are being phased in from January.
Basel III, which has been criticised by British and U.S.
supervisors for being too unwieldy to work, is the world's
regulatory response to the financial crisis, forcing banks to
triple the amount of basic capital they hold, in a bid to avoid
future taxpayer bailouts.
Ingves said using a leverage ratio to curb banks' ability to
over-stretch balance sheets needed to be discussed in more
detail.
"We need to get back to a conversation about the details of
a leverage ratio as an ultimate backstop," Ingves told an
audience at the Frankfurt European Banking Congress.
A leverage ratio is a simple measure of a bank's assets to
capital and is regarded as a blunt tool that caps the assets a
bank can hold. If a leverage ratio were set at 3 percent, for
example, it would mean a bank could leverage up to 33 times its
equity.
