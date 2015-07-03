By Alistair Scrutton
| VASTERAS, Sweden, July 3
VASTERAS, Sweden, July 3 Thousands of classic
American cars from Mustangs to Corvettes and Cadillacs have
rolled into a lakeside town in Sweden for three days of
bumper-to-bumper cruising, rockabilly nostalgia and some serious
beer drinking.
Touted as the world's biggest American vintage car show -
some 20,000 cars are expected over three days - it highlights
Sweden's unusual love affair with post-War American cars, rock
and roll and cultural rebellion - known here as "Raggare".
As if fresh off a Detroit factory line, gleaming 1950s
Cadillacs with tail fins and 1960s Chevrolet Impalas with rear
lights shaped as rockets paraded through the historic,
Viking-era town of Vasteras on a hot summer day.
They lined up row by row in an old airfield where many
proud, sunburnt owners sat in deckchairs, beer in one hand and
iPhone in the other, to ogle each other's rigs. Most were
Swedes, but some came as far afield as the United States.
"The Swedes here are just crazy for these cars. When you put
so much work in a car, it's in your soul," said Al Young, a
former World Champion drag racer from Seattle who had driven
7,000 miles through Europe with his 1973 Plymouth Road Runner
before arriving in Sweden.
Sweden's annual Power Big Meet show, founded in 1978 with 80
cars, symbolizes a national obsession with classic American cars
and culture - a far cry from the image of Swedes as prudent,
safety-first drivers of solid and sensible Volvos or Saabs.
In one of the world's most socially liberal countries, U.S.
Confederate flags - widely viewed as a symbol of slavery - flew
opposite Swedish banners, and 1950s rock and roll blared from
loudspeakers hoisted on a crane.
Each owner had his own little love affair.
"This was the most beautiful of years," said Cronje
Hellberg, a Swedish truck equipment company owner as he readied
his red 1958 Chevrolet Impala for a cruise along with his wife.
He waxed lyrical over the car's curves. He has 15
Chevrolets, all from 1958, in a "rather large garage".
"My wife and this car were born in 1958. It was the perfect
year," Hellberg added.
"RAGGARE" CULTURE
The obsession has deep roots in Sweden where half a century
ago many young Swedes, or "raggare", built a rebellious, drunken
and sometimes violent greaser subculture around them, much to
the trepidation of local authorities.
"We were all working class, young and beer drinkers," said
Jan Gustavsson, who has come to the meet for the last 28 years.
He stood by his red 1959 Cadillac convertible, its huge curved
tail fins rising up with an aristocratic air. "I guess I'm still
an old ragga at heart," the 50-year-old executive said.
The event's organizer, Kjell Gustavsson, said Raggare had
its origins in the 1950s when American company cars were left by
expat owners in Sweden, often sold off cheaply to youngsters.
"These American cars had what Swedes love - style and
gadgets," Gustavsson added. "Remember, we are a small country
with big car names like Saab and Volvo. We like to think of
ourselves as engineers."
The rebellious air has faded now. With some cars valued at
more than $100,000, many owners are greyer and wealthier - faded
tattoos one of the few leftovers of a wilder youth. But a newer
generation keeps up the tradition.
"I am a drinker by night and a driver by day," said
21-year-old Norwegian airport worker Ronnie Lindboe. He pointed
to a rusty 1963 Chevrolet Impala - for many the ultimate Raggare
car - with as many dents as vulgar stickers.
A mannequin's legs and cases of beer balanced on the roof
rack. "This is our party car. We're here to cruise, drink and
meet girls," Lindboe said. His dozen friends had somehow driven
from Oslo, stopped, they said, only once by police.
Half naked and sunburnt, they swayed unsteadily in the
summer breeze, swigging beers. A child drank red bull, perched
on the car rack.
Several kilometres (miles) of stalls packed with car
memorabilia and spare parts wound through the airfield.
Attendees said it was easier here to buy spare parts for a
Cadillac than in the United States.
Vintage car radios vied for attention with native American
headdress charms, dashboard restoration specialists, and rock
and roll CDs and even stalls of vintage sex toys.
"These cars run in the blood of our country," said Kjell
Gustavsson. "Sweden is not a religious country, but this is the
closest we get."
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)