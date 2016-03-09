Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
STOCKHOLM, March 9 Clothing sales in Sweden, measured in comparable units and in current prices, rose 3.2 percent in February compared to the same month last year, the Swedish Trade Federation's Stilindex said on Wednesday.
Sales of shoes were up 3.3 percent.
Mikael Sandstrom, chairman of the Swedish Trade Stil, said in a statement he expected an undramatic development for March sales. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Daniel Dickson)
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada