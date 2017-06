STOCKHOLM Jan 26 Consumer confidence in Sweden improved strongly in December to minus 1.3 points from the previous month's minus 7.4 percent, data from the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) showed on Thursday.

However, the indicator for the manufacturing sector fell further to -14 points from -11 points.

The NIER said that the consumer confidence indicator was still below the historical average.

"The view of people's own finances and the Swedish economy are both brighter than in the previous month," it said. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)