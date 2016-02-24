STOCKHOLM Feb 24 Swedish housing investments
will probably grow by just one percent in 2017, down from an
expected eight percent in 2016 and an estimated final reading of
18 percent in 2015, new forecasts from the Swedish Construction
Federation showed on Wednesday.
The levelling off is expected in spite of a big housing
shortage in Sweden, which has pushed property prices to record
levels, while overcrowding is harming integration of Sweden's
many immigrants.
"We see that the underlying driver, in the form of increased
demand from financially strong households, decreases," economist
Johan Deremar said in a statement.
Overall construction investments were also seen rising by
one percent in 2017, following four percent growth in 2016 and
nine percent in 2015.
The lobby group said it expected a relatively strong uptick
for the Swedish economy ahead, but added that this to a large
extent would be a result of rapid population growth and an
extremely expansive monetary policy, while underlying business
demand remains depressed.
(Reporting by Oskar von Bahr, editing by Terje Solsvik)