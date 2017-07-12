FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
Sweden drops bribery probe of former finmin, bank chief
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
World
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2017 / 7:45 AM / in 2 days

Sweden drops bribery probe of former finmin, bank chief

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 12 (Reuters) - A Swedish prosecutor said on Wednesday he had dropped a bribery investigation into former finance minister Anders Borg's participation in hunting trips without bringing any charges.

The probe of Handelsbanken's former top executive and current chairman, Par Boman, had also been dropped, the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said neither the findings in the investigation nor any possible further investigative measures could prove any crime had been committed.

"Chief Prosecutor Alf Johansson at the National Anti-Corruption Unit does not consider himself able to prove that the benefits were unfair and crimes therefore cannot be proven," the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

Boman said in April he was being investigated over the hunting trips. Both Boman and Borg have denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Niklas Pollard

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.