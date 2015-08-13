(Adds analyst comment, market reaction, detail, background) STOCKHOLM, Aug 13 Headline Swedish consumer prices fell less than expected in July, the statistics office (SCB) said on Thursday, easing pressure on the central bank to cut rates further from already ultra-low levels. The consumer price index dropped 0.1 percent from the same month last year and was unchanged from the previous month. Underlying inflation, which strips out interest rate effects, was 0.1 percent on the month and 0.9 percent on the year. The figures were better than expected by analysts and the Riksbank itself, which forecast a 0.3 percent fall in prices on an annual basis with underlying prices up 0.7 percent. "This means that they can take a wait-and-see stance (on rates)," Swedbank analyst Ake Gustafsson said. The figures pushed the Swedish crown higher to around 9.49 against the euro from 9.57 before the data. Worries that a relatively strong crown would dampen prices were one justification for cutting rates to -0.35 percent in July. Since then, however, the crown has weakened roughly 23 ore against the euro. Against the dollar it has eased to 8.54 crowns now from 8.38. Fears of deflation have seen the Swedish central bank slash rates and start purchasing bonds despite reasonable economic growth, which was 1.0 percent up in the most recent three-month period, and worries about an overheated housing market. Headline prices have been mostly flat or falling since the end of 2012. Inflation has been well below the Riksbank's target of 2 percent since early 2012. The Riksbank could yet be forced to do more. China's decision to devalue its currency will add more pressure, likely cutting the cost of imports from toys to textiles. If the devaluation leads the Federal Reserve to push back its timetable for rate hikes, it could lead to a stronger Swedish crown, which would dampen inflation. A survey this week showed money market players paring back short term inflation expectations. The Riksbank will publish its next rate decision on September 3. (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Daniel Dickson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)