* July CPI +1.1 pct y/y vs forecast +0.8 pct
* CPIF +1.4 pct y/y vs forecast +1.2 pct
* Outcome above Riksbank's forecasts
STOCKHOLM, Aug 11 Swedish consumer prices rose
more than expected in July from a year ago, reducing the
likelihood of further easing by the central bank which has
struggled to boost inflation that has been stubbornly below
target.
The statistics office said on Thursday that its consumer
price index rose 0.1 percent from June and 1.1 percent from a
year ago. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.2 percent
fall in July and an 0.8 percent annual rise.
"This gives the Riksbank some breathing room," said Olle
Holmgren, analyst at SEB. "On the margin, this dampens the
probability for new stimulus."
The Swedish crown strengthened to its highest level in 7
weeks against the euro after the data.
Underlying inflation (CPIF), which strips out the effect of
interest rate changes on mortgages, was up 0.1 percent on the
month and 1.4 percent on the year, against expectations for a
0.1 percent drop an increase of 1.2 percent, respectively.
The outcome is a step forward for the central bank which had
forecast headline prices rising 0.9 percent on an annual basis
and underlying inflation at 1.3 percent.
The Riksbank has been struggling with flat-lining consumer
prices and underlying inflation has been below the 2-percent
target for more than 5 years, despite relatively high economic
growth during much of that period.
In an effort to push up prices closer to its 2 percent
target, the central bank has slashed its main interest rate to a
record low -0.50 percent and launched a bond buying programme.
At its latest policy meeting in early July, the Riksbank
left its key rate unchanged but delayed the timing of future
rate hikes due to increased economic uncertainty following
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The Riksbank's next rate announcement is due on Sept. 7.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)