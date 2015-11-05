(Updates with background, Saudi OSP decline)
LONDON Nov 5 The Saudi-Russian battle for
Europe's crude oil buyers intensified this week as Swedish
refiner Preem bought its first cargo of Saudi Arabian crude oil
in around two decades, trading sources said.
The purchase from another traditional buyer of Russia's
Urals crude will heat up the contest for market share that Saudi
Arabia has effectively brought to Russia's backyard in the
Baltic region.
Already, Poland's two refineries, PKN Orlen and Lotos, have
turned to Saudi crude at the expense of Urals.
The deputy head of Lotos earlier this week told Reuters that
the purchase "made our negotiation position much stronger" with
its traditional supplier, Russia.
State oil company Saudi Aramco on Thursday also dropped its
official selling prices for crude oil to northwest Europe.
Preem, which also predominately runs Russia's Urals crude ,
confirmed the purchase but declined to elaborate on details.
Market sources said the company would run the crude through
refinery units by the end of November to see if it could take
Saudi crude more frequently in the future.
(Reporting by Libby George and Amanda Cooper; editing by Jason
Neely and William Hardy)