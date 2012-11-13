* Says pace of increase in household debt slowing

* 'Not clear that draconian measures are needed'

* Some central bankers see risk from household debt (Adds background, quotes)

By Johan Sennero

STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 Sweden does not need drastic steps to bring down household borrowing, the financial markets minister said on Tuesday, taking a more relaxed attitude than some central bankers who see consumer borrowing as a cause for not cutting interest rates.

Swedes have debts equal to about 170 percent of disposable income and several rate-setters have expressed concerns that the level is a risk to economic stability.

"Debt levels are high but not alarming," Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman told Reuters.

"For my part, it is not evident that draconian measures to bring down debt levels are needed."

The Swedish central bank's executive board discussed high levels of household debt at the last rate meeting in October but disagreed as to how worrying it should be, minutes of the meeting showed.

However, the majority of the Riksbank's rate-setting board want household debt levels to be a bigger factor in setting interest rates.Ÿ

But Norman said the rate of increase in household debt levels has eased from a double-digit percentage to 3 to 4 percent, while the high value of Swedish household assets must also be considered when looking at consumer finances.

"Sometimes I think that one looks at just half the balance sheet," he said.

Sweden's central bank left rates on hold at 1.25 percent in October and said it was now more probable the repo rate would be cut rather than raised later this year.

However, many economists believe the central bank's concerns over household debt could mean it slows the pace of rate cuts despite an economy that is expected to have stagnated in the second half of the year.

The central bank's deputy governor Per Jansson said last week that high levels of household debt were one of the reasons to keep rates unchanged at the last meeting, while Governor Stefan Ingves has said debts should not exceed 200 percent of disposable income.

Norman said he would welcome moves by households to pay down their mortgages, something that is currently not mandatory, though he added that legislation would not be appropriate since it would be rather easy to get around.

Interest-only mortgages are common in Sweden, particularly in the major cities where many households have very large home loans. (Writing by Simon Johnson; Editing by Greg Mahlich)