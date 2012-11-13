* Says pace of increase in household debt slowing
* 'Not clear that draconian measures are needed'
* Some central bankers see risk from household debt
(Adds background, quotes)
STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 Sweden does not need drastic
steps to bring down household borrowing, the financial markets
minister said on Tuesday, taking a more relaxed attitude than
some central bankers who see consumer borrowing as a cause for
not cutting interest rates.
Swedes have debts equal to about 170 percent of disposable
income and several rate-setters have expressed concerns that the
level is a risk to economic stability.
"Debt levels are high but not alarming," Financial Markets
Minister Peter Norman told Reuters.
"For my part, it is not evident that draconian measures to
bring down debt levels are needed."
The Swedish central bank's executive board discussed high
levels of household debt at the last rate meeting in October but
disagreed as to how worrying it should be, minutes of the
meeting showed.
However, the majority of the Riksbank's rate-setting board
want household debt levels to be a bigger factor in setting
interest rates.Ÿ
But Norman said the rate of increase in household debt
levels has eased from a double-digit percentage to 3 to 4
percent, while the high value of Swedish household assets must
also be considered when looking at consumer finances.
"Sometimes I think that one looks at just half the balance
sheet," he said.
Sweden's central bank left rates on hold at 1.25 percent in
October and said it was now more probable the repo rate would be
cut rather than raised later this year.
However, many economists believe the central bank's concerns
over household debt could mean it slows the pace of rate cuts
despite an economy that is expected to have stagnated in the
second half of the year.
The central bank's deputy governor Per Jansson said last
week that high levels of household debt were one of the reasons
to keep rates unchanged at the last meeting, while Governor
Stefan Ingves has said debts should not exceed 200 percent of
disposable income.
Norman said he would welcome moves by households to pay down
their mortgages, something that is currently not mandatory,
though he added that legislation would not be appropriate since
it would be rather easy to get around.
Interest-only mortgages are common in Sweden, particularly
in the major cities where many households have very large home
loans.
