STOCKHOLM Nov 13 Sweden does not need drastic
steps to bring down household borrowing levels, the financial
markets minister said on Tuesday, taking a more relaxed attitude
to the issue than the central bank.
Swedes have debts equal to about 170 percent of disposable
income. Economists believe central bank concerns could mean it
slows the pace of rate cuts despite an economy that is expected
to have stagnated in the second half of the year.
"Debt levels are high but not alarming," Financial Markets
Minister Peter Norman told Reuters.
"For my part, it is not evident that draconian measures to
bring down debt levels are needed."
The minutes of the Riksbank's last meeting in late October,
at which the bank held rates unchanged at 1.25 percent, showed
the majority of the bank's board want household debt levels to
weigh more heavily in interest rate decisions.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero, writing by Simon Johnson, editing
by Patrick Lannin)