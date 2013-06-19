STOCKHOLM, June 19 The Swedish Debt Office said on Wednesday government bond auction volumes would remain unchanged following the government's sale of Nordea shares.

Sweden sold nearly half its remaining stake in Nordea, the region's biggest bank, raising $3.0 billion which will be used to pay down debt.

The lower borrowing requirement will be handled in liquidity management and by lower volumes in Treasury bills. The Debt Office said it will gradually use the income to repay maturing loans and that the supply of government bonds would continue to be stable.

The Debt Office said it will keep the auction volume of government bonds at 3.5 billion crowns in 2014. Borrowing in foreign currency will decrease.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander)