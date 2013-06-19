Ghana 91-day bill yield dips to 17.3888 pct
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.
STOCKHOLM, June 19 The Swedish Debt Office said on Wednesday government bond auction volumes would remain unchanged following the government's sale of Nordea shares.
Sweden sold nearly half its remaining stake in Nordea, the region's biggest bank, raising $3.0 billion which will be used to pay down debt.
The lower borrowing requirement will be handled in liquidity management and by lower volumes in Treasury bills. The Debt Office said it will gradually use the income to repay maturing loans and that the supply of government bonds would continue to be stable.
The Debt Office said it will keep the auction volume of government bonds at 3.5 billion crowns in 2014. Borrowing in foreign currency will decrease.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander)
March 31 Bonds issued by the Venezuelan government crashed on Friday as political tensions escalated following the annulment of the country's legislature by its high court earlier this week, a move that ignited protests and international condemnation.
OTTAWA, March 31 Canada's low interest rates are not fueling speculation in the housing market, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview published on Friday, adding that economic growth in the country is still uneven.